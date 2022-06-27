PHOTOS: Where The Nickname &#8216;Big Sky Country&#8217; Came From &#038; Why Montanans Love It So Much

PHOTOS: Where The Nickname ‘Big Sky Country’ Came From & Why Montanans Love It So Much

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media

Yesterday was another picturesque day in Big Sky Country. I have about 100 pictures on my phone and many of them that I have kept are all of our Big Sky.

So where did the renowned nickname for Montana, "Big Sky", originate?

Well, many accredit it to author A.B.Guthrie, Jr.'s 1947 western novel "The Big Sky". It epitomized the realistic depiction of our untamed landscape. It helped Montana associate with the name Big Sky.

Credit:: Mariner Books Publisher via Amazon
Big Sky really became effective in 1962 when it was used in a Montana State Highway Department promotion and has stuck ever since.

I was working on a new stock tank yesterday when I decided to stop and have lunch under a cool pine tree. Just sitting there enjoying what we have here so I snapped a picture.

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media
I use these pictures when I make my Christmas cards in the fall. These photos are a couple of my favorites from the past year.

What's great about our Montana sky photos is there are no two alike.

Every day or every evening it gives you something unique and different. Here are three of my favorites.

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media
Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media
Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media
If you have one that you saved or like, feel free to post it in the Facebook comments or chat us on the app so everyone can enjoy it. Sometimes we all need to escape for a while and take a deep breath of fresh air. Maybe I'll have a new one by tomorrow.

See ya in the morning at 5 a.m.

