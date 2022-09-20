Win Seats at Our VIP Table for Montana&#8217;s Pro Rodeo HOF Banquet

Win Seats at Our VIP Table for Montana’s Pro Rodeo HOF Banquet

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare media

The 17th Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame banquet is sneaking up on us, and we've got a chance for you to join us at the VIP table.

This scholarship fundraising banquet is coming up on October 1 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center with a special guest from the hit television series Yellowstone, Forrie J. Smith part of the celebration.

During the evening there will be a live band and dancing, a silent auction, awards, and many vendors, according to their events page.

The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) corporation that accepts generous contributions that go toward honoring the accomplishments of our past while ensuring the success of our future generations.

The banquet will also feature VIP guests JR Vezain and Jeff Wolf.

Reservations for the scholarship fundraising banquet and gathering are available by calling 406-256-6515.

We're giving you the chance to win 2 seats at our VIP table at the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame Banquet on October 1. Enter to win below!

