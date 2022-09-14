Win Tickets: Fusion Fights MMA This Saturday in Billings

I've been enjoying some killer workouts at 9Round kickboxing. For those who don't know, 9Round owner Corey Willis has the locations in Billings, Montana and he will be THE headliner at this Saturday's Fusion Fights in Billings.

If you haven't been to the Fusion Fights before, they really do put on an impressive show at the Metra in Billings. You feel like you are at a real deal MMA fight in Vegas or another big city. The fights are good, but they also make sure to look out for the fighters health and welfare at the same time. This is also an incredibly patriotic event that starts with the pledge and a prayer.

You can watch the Fusion Fights in person yourself this Saturday in Billings. The best way to go is to get your business to purchase a full table, or you can also buy individual tickets. Some folks will also watch LIVE from home on their pay per view channel.

I plan on being there in person, especially to watch our friend Corey "Whatchutalkinbout" Willis.

Here's the deal- I also have a special deal going for our Montana Talks listeners and readers. We have 4 free tickets for you and your friends to enjoy the fights. Download the Montana Talks app on your smartphone and send us a message that you'd like the tickets and we will draw a winner before noon Thursday.

Here's a promo video for the Fusion Fight's in Great Falls last year also.