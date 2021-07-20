Through my travels, I have met a lot of folks who want to learn about Montana. And that usually gets us to the part of the conversation concerning our accents. I argue that us natives have no accent, unlike those with southern accents. A person with a southern accent who is from Mississippi or Alabama sounds different to me than somebody from either of the Carolinas.

Then we start taking pronunciation of words. Is it "crick" or "creek"? And you know that there only three syllables is "mischievous", right? I hear it pronounced "mis-chee-vee-us" quite a bit.

When you order a meal in a restaurant do you order a "soda" or a "pop"? On your kitchen sink do you have a "faucet" or a "tap"? Would you like your groceries in a "bag" or a "sack"? Here's a list of words and phrases that might prove that we have an accent after all.

(h/t wfmk)

Words and Phrases That Prove Montanans Have an Accent