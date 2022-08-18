WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites

When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping.

In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:

The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, Montana

Located 35 minutes east of Missoula, The Resort at Paws Up offers several different glamping options from cliffside to river camps, honeymoon tents, and the "tree haus."

The tree haus is 23 feet in the air with floor-to-ceiling windows where you "live among the trees." One night stay for 2 adults is around $3,000 per night during peak season. Only $1,940 a night in the winter and spring season.

CLICK HERE for more about glamping at The Resort at Paws Up.

Yellowstone Dreamin Camp in Emigrant, Montana

Located in the Paradise Valley "under the stars away from it all," the Yellowstone Dreamin Camp offers a dozen luxury tent sites and is pet friendly. Dogs are allowed, and they have a "horse hotel" for those who have "hooved family members."

For more about Yellowstone Dreamin Camp Tents and Activities, CLICK HERE.

Northern Montana Yurt in St. Regis, Montana

About an hour's drive west of Missoula off Interstate 90, this Yurt offers mountain and river views, along with a washer/dryer, tv, and wifi. Pets are allowed in this dwelling that offers a king bed, queen bed, and air mattress.

CLICK HERE for more details about reserving the yurt.

Dreamcatcher Tipi Hotel in Gardiner, Montana

Uniquely located near the North entrance to Yellowstone National Park, luxury glamping at the Dreamcather includes warm heaters, high-end bedding, and a "restorative mountain view."

For more information, or to book a reservation at the Dreamcatcher Tipi Hotel, CLICK HERE.

Airstream with fabulous views in Alberton, Montana

Less than 30 minutes west of Missoula, this 1963 vintage Airstream sits in a beautiful spot on the Crescent Ridge Farm in Alberton. Located in a private area, the Airstream is located close to the river, and a one-acre flower and vegetable garden is nearby for frequent walks.

Treehouse Retreat in Columbia Falls, Montana

Every kid's dream, and most adults too, is to live in a magical tree house. And now that becomes reality with this two-story treehouse with "all the luxury amenities."

Located minutes from the Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort, the treehouse is "nestled on 5 wooded acres," and has been featured on several national television shows.

CLICK HERE to see more photos of the Meadowlark Treehouse at Montana Treehouse Retreat.

1920s Sheepherders Wagon in Belgrade, Montana

This property offers several unique glamping options with accommodations available in two different wagons, and a sheepherders cabin.

Located on 40 acres of the family's original homestead, there's The Brusset Wagon, the Winona Shepherd Wagon, and a Sheepherder's Cabin.

For more info about this glamping location in Belgrade, CLICK HERE.

Collective Yellowstone Luxury Tents in Big Sky, Montana

Located in the desirable Moonlight Basin area of Big Sky, Collective Yellowstone provides "a back country experience alongside modern, luxury-laced accommodations."

Amenities include a private bathroom, hot running water, and a complimentary daily breakfast. Rates start at $500 a night, with more information available HERE. Collective Big Sky is "coming soon."

Hive in the Sky at Gallatin Gateway, Montana

This hut is located in Beehive Basin at 8,100 feet elevation and is considered a "great basecamp for backcountry skiing and snowboarding in the winter and hiking and biking in the summer."

It sleeps 4 adults and has electricity and a wood stove for heat, but no running water. While this isn't the most glamorous of spaces, you'll have cell phone reception and a clean port-a-potty.

CLICK HERE to find out how to reserve this Quonset hut in Beehive Basin.

Under Canvas Yellowstone, Under Canvas Glacier

Under Canvas has several glamping tent types just outside of Yellowstone and Glacier National Park.

Our upscale, safari-inspired tents feature king-size beds with plush linens, ensuite bathrooms boasting hot showers, in-tent wood-burning stoves and sensational views

CLICK HERE for more about the offerings from Under Canvas in Montana.

Montana Glamping Events

This Billings-based business offers full glamping packages for individuals and large groups, and will handle the set up of the canvas tents and amenities at your desired location.

We also serve the state of Montana by setting up Glamping villages for big corporate events and weddings. -MT Glamping Events

To find out more about the variety of glamping packages offered by Montana Glamping Events, CLICK HERE.

