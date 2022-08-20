WOW: The LAST Day at The Last Best Place of Summer in Billings
After spending nearly 4 hours in the 90+ degree sun today, wearing a poorly chosen all-black outfit (I'm not the brightest sometimes), I've celebrated my last visit to the 2022 MontanaFair! Check out my adventures below, and send your adventures to us on the app!
Get our free mobile app
The Final Day of the 2022 MontanaFair
After hours of fun and entertainment at the 2022 MontanaFair, I had to call it a day. At least, with the uncertain future for MetraPark ahead, I was able to enjoy this day with my friends who make the fair possible each and every year!