“Yellowstone” Filming in the Montana Capitol, Why the Masks?

So, apparently they're doing some filming for the hit TV show Yellowstone in the Montana State Capitol building this week. So what's with all the masks?

State Rep. Barry Usher (R-Billings), a great lawmaker who is now running for the state senate and owns a Harley dealership in Billings, posted the above photo on Facebook. (We got his permission to share it here) He added, "At Montana Capitol for Law and Justice Interim Committee and they are filming for Yellowstone."

Someone had the same question upon seeing the photo- what's with all the masks? Anyone who has closely followed the Montana Legislature knows that the Republicans who have huge majorities in the Legislature do not wear masks (by and large), and did not even in 2020.

Barry Usher: They only wore the masks when not filming - I guess when the cameras were on, COVID does not transmit???

I wondered the same thing...why the masks if they want to be realistic? I guess it's just the off camera virtue signaling, or probably some Hollywood liberal union mandate. Do the Montana Democrats even wear masks anymore? I know how hard they cling to the absurd mandates and the failed masking policies and mandates of the past, but do they even wear them anymore either?

I was one of those guys who for a long time hadn't watched Yellowstone, but then my friend Kelly in Glasgow said I had to watch it. If you've watched the TV show Yellowstone, its kind of funny because admitting to it is like something out of a Seinfeld episode- "not that there's anything wrong with that." Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of Yellowstone, does do an incredible job with the show.

