How old were you when you went hunting for the first time? I remember going out and shooting a mule deer for the first time one month after my 12th birthday. I'm sure there are young hunters somewhere in Montana that have awesome stories to tell about their adventures. Well, you could win some amazing prizes just by telling those stories.

Do you have a tale to tell?

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced an awesome opportunity for youth hunters called the Governor's Youth Hunting Story Contest. Participants will tell a story regarding one of their hunts and include a photo from said hunt. The sharpshooters with the 10 best stories will be invited to Helena to be recognized at the State Capitol.

During the announcement, Governor Gianforte encouraged youth hunters of the next generation.

Hunting is a proud tradition in Montana that will be carried on by the next generation. To celebrate our hunting heritage, I invite Montana’s youth and apprentice hunters who harvest an animal this year to be a part of the first-ever Youth Hunting Story Contest. - Governor Greg Gianforte

What should my child do to sign up?

With parental supervision, apprentice and licensed hunters ages 10-17 should go to this website and tell their story in 500 words or less, as well as upload a photo from the hunt. The deadline to sign up is November 28th, with 5 winners ages 10-13 and 5 winners ages 14-17. Along with the Grand Prize invite to Helena for recognition at the Capitol, the winners will also receive prizes from SITKA, Stone Glacier, and Vista Outdoor.

With the archery season underway and general hunting season about a month away, you'll have plenty of time to get started. Maybe you have a story from a past season as well. Either way, make sure to follow the rules and you just might get lucky. You can access the website to sign up by clicking on this link.

