Zoo Montana Offering an EPIC Christmas Experience

Christmas is the called the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for a good reason, especially in Magic City.

Zoo Montana is hosting one of the coolest experiences for you and your family. Shoot, I don’t even have kids and I’m signing up to do this. Grab your favorite soft blanket, some snacks, and your Christmas jammies because you can now rent a S'mores Hut for a 6-hour Christmas extravaganza. You do not actually camp in these tents over night; you rent it!

Zoo Montana is setting up S’mores Huts on their property fit for up to 6 people.

You don’t need your sleeping bags or pillows unless you want to be comfier, and warmer. These s'mores huts are so festive! They provide a little campfire for smore’s and all the fixings to make these delicious festive treats. You even receive a visit from the Jolly Man in Red, Santa! Talk about magical!

Kids are going to love this. A memory cherished forever.

Tis the reason for the season- being together with family and friends. I can’t wait to take my hubby, but like I said we don’t have children. I’m a kid-at-heart. I’m going to be just as stoked as the kiddos that get to see SANTA!!! See my ELF onesie and Grinch below? Kid. At. Heart.

Get tickets here to see 10 million+ lights and Smore's Huts.

Go create forever memories because at the end of the day, it’s not about gifts and things- it's about family gatherings and making memories.

