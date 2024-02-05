Billings Bowl-a-Thon for the Local Adult & Teen Challenge

First of all, what is the Adult & Teen Challenge? ATC is a recovery organization for drug addiction with 240 centers across the nation for teens and adults. Missoula is home to a women's campus, and Billings has just expanded their capacity for men. This new facility has two houses with out-buildings and a chapel on a five-acre property. Purchased last year, the Billings center underwent a total home makeover from floor to ceiling, with the very generous support of the Gianforte Family Foundation. Last summer's flooding ruined the basement, but that restoration should be completed now. The previous center housed 15 men; this new location benefits 26.

Both Montana locations provide substance abuse counseling from licensed counselors, on-site group support and outpatient therapy for clients in the community. And there is no charge for students seeking help. Please feel free to call 406-272-7220 or email info.billings@teenchallengepnw.com for further information.

motion blur of bowling ball skittles on the playing field TuiPhotoengineer loading...

Want to Support ATC? Can You Bowl?

This Saturday, February 10th from 1:00 to 4:00, Adult and Teen Challenge Billings will host "Bowl for Hope" at Fireside Lanes, 1431 Industrial Avenue. Here's the chance to show your wicked bowling skills and financially support this vital mission again drug dependency. You can register as an individual, or better yet, gather four friends together into a dominant team. Matching shirts are not required.

There is an entry fee for each player, because this is a fundraiser. Each bowler can play for only $25. Just as the facility has been repaired and renovated, this small cost is an investment in the resurrection of young men and older men.

Stars Who Played Sports in High School and College From cheerleaders to football players, some of these celebrities almost went pro before they found other paths to fame. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol