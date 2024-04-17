Save Now at the Closing of Office Depot in Billings Heights!

Was it a matter of location? A matter of Inflation? Or just the way business goes. However the cause, the Office Depot in the Billings Heights, 323 Lake Elmo Drive, off Main Street next to Party America and Target, is selling their inventory at significant discounts before closing the store in late May.

By the looks of things in the store, many have already taken advantage of the savings between 10 and 40%. Whole shelves are empty. It's a peaceful shopping experience. I've been in noisier libraries.

Are there items you would like to get for your home business or office but have held back due to cost? A little time now in the Heights Office Depot may be the golden opportunity you have waited for. Stock up on the office supplies or get that desk chair you always wanted at a 15% savings. Other furniture is available at 25% off.

Aaugh!! Office Depot Closing? Where will I get these items now?

Don't panic, it's okay. The Office Depot on the Billings West End isn't closing. Located at 2800 King Avenue West, they will happily serve customers with office supplies, copying and other services. And OfficeDepot.com empowers you to order products from the comfort of your desk, no driving required.

The Heights Office Depot will remain open until May 25th.

Sorry, this particular case at 30% off is not for sale, 'cuz I just bought it. Neener-Neener.

