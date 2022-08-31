How to buy Kane Brown tickets for his Billings show

You don't have to wait until Friday (9/9) to get your Kane Brown tickets like the general public. Here's the info you need to buy yours today (Thursday 9/8).

Just use the code RIOT and CLICK HERE to buy your tickets until 10 pm tonight (Thursday 9/8).

Pre-Sale tickets are from $40.50 to $90.50 each, before fees.

As the summer concert season starts to wind down, excitement for 2023 is already growing with the announcement of a major tour stopping in the Magic City.

Coming to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on May 20, 2022:

The Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown in Billings, Montana

Opening for Kane when he comes to Billings are Dustin Lynch and Locash.

Tickets for the Drunk or Dreaming Tour will go on sale to the general public next Friday, September 9 at 10 am MDT.

Buy Kane Brown concert tickets early with our exclusive pre-sale code.

Listen to Cat Country 102.9 for the announcement of our pre-sale code that will allow you to purchase tickets from 12 pm to 10 pm MDT next Thursday (9/8).

Win Kane Brown concert tickets for Billings BEFORE they go on sale.

We've got a chance to beat the box office and win your tickets for Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, and Locash before they go on sale to the public.

Here are 3 ways you can win tickets before you can buy them:

DOWNLOAD the Cat Country APP to your device so you don't miss out on secret ticket giveaways. LISTEN to the Breakfast Flakes on Game Day Thursdays for a chance to play and win tickets for Kane Brown. ENTER TO WIN below and we'll select a winner and random that will be contacted by phone and/or email.

