‘I have never heard of rewards, discounts and incentives to get vaccinated': Read This Letter to the Editor From an M.D.

Joe Biden is upset that only 4.4 million people have received the new omicron booster.

We received one of the most powerful emails this week from a listener who forwarded us a letter to the editor copy on this very subject. The letter comes from a Theodore Russell, M.D., of Ohio, originally published in the Tribune Chronicle.

I will leave this with you to think about over the weekend, from Mr. Russell, M.D.:

Among all the vaccines I have known in my life (diphtheria, tetanus, measles, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis, meningitis, tuberculosis), I want to add flu and pneumonia, I have never seen a vaccine that forced me to wear a mask and maintain my social distance even when you are fully vaccinated. I have never heard of a vaccine that spreads the virus even after vaccination. I have never heard of rewards, discounts and incentives to get vaccinated. I’ve never seen discrimination for those who didn’t. If you hadn’t been vaccinated, no one tried to make you feel like a bad person. I have never seen a vaccine that threatens the relationship between family, colleagues and friends. I have never seen a vaccine used to threaten livelihoods, work or school. I have never seen a vaccine that would allow a 12-year-old to override parental consent. After all the vaccines I listed above, I have never seen a vaccine like this one, which discriminates, divides and judges society as it is. It’s a powerful vaccine. It does all these things except immunize! If we still need a booster dose after we are fully vaccinated, and we still need to get a negative test after we are fully vaccinated, and we still need to wear a mask after we are vaccinated, and still be hospitalized after we have been fully vaccinated (and we still may die from the disease we have been fully vaccinated for) it will likely come to: “It’s time for us to admit that we have been completely deceived!”

Folks, that came from a medical professional, not me, but I couldn't agree more. It's been a rough week for some reason or another so recharge over the weekend and we'll see ya here Monday at 5 a.m.