ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge

In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana.

Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.

Apparently a paraglider was injured back on August 15th on the Western slope of Crow Mountain in the East Rosebud drainage.

Montana National Guard: The paraglider and another man were launching from the 9700 ft peak using speed wings when the man crashed in a rocky chute approximately 500 ft below the summit. Red Lodge Search and Rescue located, assessed and stabilized the injured paraglider and prepared him for transport.

RLSAR team members assessed and stabilized the injured paraglider and packaged him for transport while preparing for the possibility of a rope rescue back to the plateau above. Fortunately, the Montana Army National Guard was able to perform a short haul helicopter rescue from the chute and deliver him to the plateau where a Help Flight medical helicopter was waiting to bring the patient to more definitive care.

Staff Sergeant Jake Balliew, the Montana National Guard crew chief, credits the flooding response earlier this year for helping to aid in the recovery efforts.

We were familiar with the area and the local people after spending time down there during the flooding in June which really helped with this mission.

Red Lodge Fire & Rescue also took to social media to thank all who assisted in the rescue.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue would like to thank the Montana Army National Guard, Help Flight, Palisade Ranch, the Beartooth Ranger District that approved the landing of helicopters in the wilderness in order to execute this “life or limb” rescue, the Carbon County Sheriff office, Hope Ranch who was on standby for a horse rescue and the members of Red Lodge Search and Rescue.

By the way- if you remember the historic flooding that hit the Red Lodge area earlier this summer, here's the photos showing the quick response from the Montana National Guard as they rescued at least 87 people stranded by the flooding.

