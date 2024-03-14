Montana Ag May See Hope in H-2A Proposal

First a disclaimer with an admission:

I never heard of H-2A prior to the Producer Profitability Initiative listening session a couple of weeks ago. One rancher praised the help he received from immigrants from overseas. "They are great workers." He further wished the labor could stay for the full 12 months instead of 10 because there is work to do on a ranch all year long. Labor is a major concern for ag operators from the homestead to the processing facilities.

Travis, why should I care about this H-2A stuff? I'm not involved.

You buy groceries? You like fresh produce and fresh meats? Even processed foods start with fresh ingredients. Farms and ranches need affordable labor to provide their goods to market, stay in business and pass their legacies on to future generations. If they go under, you would likely see much less on the shelves, with far less quality and costing much more.

The House Agriculture Committee Presented Recommendations to H-2A

Specifically the Agricultural Labor Working Group. This bi-partisan subcommittee of 16 Democrats and Republicans just released a final report with 20 policy suggestions to improve the H-2A program.

You can read the full report by clicking on the link here:

ALWG Recommendations for H-2A

I plowed through the document (pun intended) with these unanimously approved recommendations. Here are some of them:

1) A single internet website portal for employers to apply for H-2A. Currently the employers have to apply separately to the departments of Labor, Homeland Security and State. What a hassle.

2) One H-2A application for all the workers needed for a growing season or year.

3) Posting job vacancies online in a registry, with the option to publish help wanted ads in the newspaper. Right now ads must appear in print. And newspapers are struggling too.

4) Waive the in-person interviews requirement for returning workers. Farmer can say, "I know her. She worked very well for me. I want her back." 'Nuff said.

5) Expedite the review of worker applications so employers get answers back timely.

8) Mechanisms for H-2A workers to report workplace violations and abuses.

11) Eliminate wage adjustments in the middle of a contracted time frame.

12) Protections for workers in hot temperatures outdoors.

13) Special Ag operations, non-traditional Ag services, such as silage cutters and goat herders, will be eligible for H-2A workers.

14) Limits to wage fluctuations.

15) Year-round Ag operators can access H-2A. This is what ranchers and farmers need: workers accessible all year.

There are others noted that passed with a majority vote in the committee. Please feel free to peruse the full document at the link.

Some Suggestions Failed

Allowing employers to give a housing stipend instead of physical accommodations did not fly.

A waiver from inadmissibility to uphold food security and national interest didn't pass.

Requiring mediation to avoid lawsuits failed to reach a committee majority.

Worker protection from predatory loans in foreign countries surprisingly did not pass.

I hope the Ag producers in Montana find provisions in this report they can support, and point out any things that can be improved. I end this with a question: are these good steps in the right direction?

