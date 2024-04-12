Montana Constitution: Our Sovereignty

In an earlier piece, I mentioned the Redundancy of Rights in the Montana Constitution Article II: Declaration of Rights. But Article II has many other provisions that state residents may not be aware of. Here's a couple more to think about:

Article II

Section 1. Popular sovereignty. All political power is vested in and derived from the people. All government of right originates with the people, is founded upon their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole.

Sounds noble. Question is, have we upheld that up to today? That's debatable.

Section 2. Self-government. The people have the exclusive right of governing themselves as a free, sovereign, and independent state. They may alter or abolish the constitution and form of government whenever they deem it necessary.

I have heard calls and read messages on our apps that Montana and other states should secede from the United States. Why? Or more accurately, haven't we already? Am I missing something? Maybe I'm whistling in a hurricane, but with this single section of the Montana Constitution, we can tell the Federal government to go pound sand with any regulations we don't agree with. With this section, Montana is an independent state.

Or Are We?

If we really want to exert this sovereignty, we better be ready for the ramifications. First thing the Feds will do: cut off the money. According to the state Budget & Policy center, Montana receives $1.47 in funds from Washington DC for every $1 we send in taxes, or the state receives $4,221 more per Montanan than we collectively send to Washington.

Granted, we won't pay federal income tax, but think your state taxes and property taxes are high now? Just look at the numbers and imagine...

Second, the United States government would have no obligation to send in the Military to defend Montana against any enemy foreign or domestic. We would be on our own. Of course, with all the gun owners in the state, forming militias won't be difficult.

Your Thoughts?

What is your impression of these two sections with the Declaration of Rights? Can they apply today? Or are they useless in this politically and economically complicated world?

Email me at travis.lee@townsquaremedia.com.

I'm rooting for us all.

