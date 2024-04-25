Roughing It&#8230;In Style? Glamping in Big Sky Country

Roughing It…In Style? Glamping in Big Sky Country

Credit: Canva

What's With All The Fancy Camping?

How do you feel about "glamping"? I don't really think I've technically gone glamping. I've gone camping and I've camped in my friend's backyards...but I've never done any camping that you could qualify as glamorous.

Merriam-Webster defines "glamping" as outdoor camping with amenities and comforts (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) not usually used when camping. Sounds fancy. I'm all for sleeping on a bed. I feel special if I have an inflatable pad in my tent whilst camping.

Credit: Canva
loading...

You Can "Glamp" In Montana?

Apparently, there are places in Montana that are well-known for their glamping facilities. One such place is the Paws Up Resort in Greenough. I bet you've heard of them.

Paws Up is a very popular destination for tourists and locals alike. Word on the street is that they have world-class dining, an incredible spa, and a really cool ranch experience for guests.

Credit: Canva
loading...

What I didn't know is that they have six glamping sites. From the river to the trees, they've got what you need.

The Ten Best Glamping Spots

Now, why do we care? Well, Paws Up Resort has the honor of being nominated as one of USA Today's 10 Best Glamping Spots in the country. Support Montana's economy and vote for them here.

Credit: Canva
loading...

I know Montanans aren't keen on outsiders, but you've got to admit, it's great when their money ends up in our pockets. Bringing in swanky tourists means more money being spent in our local mom-and-pop shops. Worth it, if you ask me.

Own This Beautiful Riverfront Glamping Resort For $2.5 Million

The Preserve at Battenkill River is for sale exclusively through the Muroff Hospitality Group. This resort is all about luxury camping along the riverfront. There are cozy wood-framed tent cabins complete with private bathrooms, quirky geodesic (igloo-shaped) domes for stargazing, charming riverside cabins, and off-grid travel trailers. Guests can paddle away on kayaks, canoes, or tubes right from the property, or take a stroll into the Battenkill waters. With mountain biking, grilling, fire pits, fishing, and endless fresh air, it's an outdoor enthusiast's paradise! This glamping resort is on the market for $2.495 million.

Gallery Credit: The Preserve Battenkill River Glamping Resort's Facebook Page

Filed Under: best camping, glamping, Montana, paws up resort
Categories: Opinion

More From KBUL NEWS TALK 970 AM & 103.3 FM