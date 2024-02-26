Support Montana FFA and Stockgrowers, and Win Tractor Use

Agriculture is the backbone of the economy, and new generations will be needed to uphold this rural industry. You can invest in this current and long-term sustainability and possibly win the use of a tractor on your farm operation.

Massey Ferguson has partnered with the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) to announce the Blue and Gold Massey Tractor Raffle. Each ticket is $20, or six tickets for $100. The winner at the drawing will be awarded the use of a Massey Ferguson MF7S 155 tractor and loader for 200 hours or four months, starting early summer 2025, and depending on the particular needs. Drawing will be held during the MSGA's annual convention and trade show on December 4-6. Details at www.mtbeef.org/massey.

Half of the proceeds from the raffle will support MSGA, the ag community at present. Here's the cool part. The other half will go to the local Future Farmers of America chapter in your area. You will be investing in the next batch of ag entrepreneurs and leaders.

At the raffle's launch announcement, four sharply-dressed teenagers represented their local FFA chapters. Agriculture is their present and their future:

Autumn is interested in ag business and specifically marketing. She may be the rep that provides just the right implements and supplies that farms need.

Ira works with his uncle in a cow/calf ranch and works with horses. He is looking forward to running the ranch with a wealth of hands-on experience.

Jason has his mind and his door open to agricultural opportunities. He assists his grandparents with dog breeding and raising horses.

Naomi works in her grandparents' cow/calf ranch outside Ekalaka and has wrestled calves. She has her sights on an ag business degree at Miles Community College, and working alongside cousins on the family ranch.

This is a fundraiser for FFA chapters in the state and for the MSGA, so please give to the continuance of ag in the state. Who knows? You may have access to a heavy duty tractor for all those major jobs on your property.