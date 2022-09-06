Check Out the Awesome Other-Worldly View of Billings from Space

When I was little, I wanted to go to space. It was one of the most extraordinary things I'd learned about in elementary school, and I figured it would be an amazing experience. Unfortunately, to go to space, you have to spend a lot of money and get a lot of education about things I'm not smart enough to understand. However, experiencing views from space is something everyone can do, thanks to the cameras on the International Space Station (ISS).

These Photos of Billings Were Taken Last Month

GMT230_21_27_Bob Hines_1072_Southern Aurora Time Lapse_South America Fires Credit: NASA loading...

As a city, Billings has grown very rapidly over the years, and photos such as this one really highlight that. The photo above shows the grown southern part of the city, as well as a bustling and huge (for us) downtown area. It's also amazing to see every single street from this angle.

This shot shows the Heights a little more clearly, showing that it, too, has undergone a lot of growth. Notice the expansion that extends pretty far west from Main Street, which is visible on the far right side of the picture. I think it's absolutely awesome to see.

Here Are Older ISS Photos of Billings to Compare

Credit: NASA Credit: NASA loading...

This isn't the first time the ISS has taken photos of Billings, either. This photo from 2007 shows both Billings and Laurel, and I think it's absolutely awesome to see. Clearly, both places look super small, but you can see Laurel on the left, and Billings on the right if you look hard enough. A photo highlighting the Yellowstone River from 2003 is below. Billings is shown clearly on both sides of the river.

These photos are amazing, but seeing them in person on the ISS would likely be absolutely stunning. What do you think about these photos of the Magic City from space?

