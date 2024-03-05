Yesteryears Antique Mall Reopens in Downtown Billings

You can now enter the Hart Albin building, walk down some gentle stairs, and into a whole floor of tangible history.

Yesteryears Antique Mall reopened on the March 1st First Friday in downtown Billings, and what a welcome they received. Lines of people came down the stairs to see the antiques and collectibles from over 50 individual vendors.

It's possible to get a little lost in it all: wood furniture, glass and ceramic collections, LP vinyl records, comics, coins, clothes and sundry other treasures. There are even some more risqué things for adults only, but as these are collectibles, I'll call them rated R.

You could spend all day in this mall, not quite see everything, but still enjoy every minute of it. And the vendors swap in and out. Come back in a couple months and see lots of new antiques.

Here are some photos I took while wandering around, and it's only a small fraction of what is available.

I am amazed at the number of wooden ice boxes, predating refrigerators, that are actually out there.

My grandparents had stacks of Life magazines in their basements. Boy did I miss out.

Awwwww....

So wear some comfortable shoes, have a lot of space in your car or truck, and come over to Yesteryears Antique Mall. 208 N Broadway, lower level. Enjoy getting lost in the exploration.

