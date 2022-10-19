5 Things To Do In Billings When You’re “Stuck In A Rut”

Today on Reddit, I came across Billings native "isweariamyelling" with a dilemma:

Hey all I'm actually a Billings native but I've been in a rut and I guess became complacent for quite a while for things to do. I recently started a new job working weekends and everyone I know works M-F and I need some help finding things to do to get me out of the house on occasion that doesn't require spending a bunch of money. I take my dogs to the dog park and that helps with a little socialization but they get crabby (like toddlers) when they're ready to go. Any suggestions are appreciated thanks!

Certainly an interesting issue, but one I can understand. As someone who has moved away from the party scene, and one who doesn't gamble, choices do narrow a bit.

Thanks to other Redditors, and a few of my own suggestions, we may have a fix for anyone else in this rut.

Get a Bike and Ride!

Redditor "hikerjer" suggested getting a bike and going for a ride, going as far as to say walking and hiking are also fantastic outdoor solo activities. Thankfully, Billings has the wonderful Trailnet Organization, which provides a comprehensive list on areas to ride.

Go to the movies!

Redditor "Technical-Piano-1046" suggested grabbing an AMC Stubs A-List subscription. What is that? It's pretty cool, and I even have one. It allows you to reserve a spot at any AMC theater, 3 movies a week, and go enjoy a movie. It's $20 a month, you get 10% off on food and drinks, and you can even use it in other states when traveling. Pretty cool.

Go to... church?

Not necessarily. More like church groups, as Redditor "Blackshirt1890" suggested, and disc golf. Ever wonder what those funny looking things in the park were? Now you know. "Target Baskets" for throwing a frisbee into. I can confidently say that this is not for me... mainly because that frisbee would end up in traffic more than it would in the target basket.

Jump off the walls!

Get Air Trampoline Park isn't just for kids... it's for kids of all ages. Bounce around without too much worry, or be like me... and play dodgeball. My aim in middle school was unmatched. Just ask my friends who never learned to dodge a wrench, so they never could dodge a ball.

Visit ZooMontana!!

People forget how lucky we are to have ZooMontana, and any chance I get, I take it to remind them. They are open year round, and welcome all to "Take a Walk on the Wild Side"! Check out what the zoo offers at the button below.

There's always something to do in Billings. What are your favorite things to do? Let us know on the app.

