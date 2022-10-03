Astrology with Nikki Vega in Big Sky Country

Ahhh, are you feeling lighter this week my friends? Because I surely do! Mercury went direct yesterday on October 2, 2022. The chaotic energy of the last few weeks is starting to simmer down. If you have no idea what the heck Mercury Retrograde is and how much it affected Billings, click here.

This week, our moon is waxing. It's a great time in general for all 12 signs to manifest. Manifest what your heart truly desires. Does this mean money? A vacation? A new house or job?? You have the power to manifest greatness you cosmic cutie!

Here are your horoscopes for the week of October 3, 2022 from yours truly.

Aries Dates March 21- April 19

Dear Aries, you are busy making plans regarding time off. A little vacation or even a stay-cation could be in your near future. Just remember to communicate what you need to your nearest and dearest to successfully plan a well-deserved vacation.

Taurus Dates April 20- May 20

This week you are planning for something big in your life. This could mean a new job, new home, new opportunities. Keep in mind this week to get exercise and eat healthy food. Taurus’ love language is food: so, cook some brain food up this week- you'll need it!

Gemini Dates May 21- June 20

Gemini, this is a good week to test your limits. You can usually multitask like a boss, but honor yourself and your partner if you have one. It’s a great week for romance, so get creative and plan accordingly.

Cancer Dates June 21- July 22

As September came to an end, you too have sealed the deal on a major transition in your life. We are entering the coziness of Autumn, so it’s time to give your home some much needed TLC. Organize, rest, eat, repeat.

Leo Dates July 23- August 22

Adventure awaits you this week, dear Leo! This doesn’t have to mean traveling the world. Try something new, like food or new places in town that will light your fire. Small adventures will make your soul happy this week.

Virgo Dates August 23- September 22

Creative energy is flowing through you this week, Virgo. Whether it is regarding work, arts and crafts, dancing. This week allow yourself to have fun and enjoy the process of honing in on your talents.

Libra Dates: September 23- October 22

Your homework this week is to practice self-love Libra. Get that body moving, eat healthy food, scream into a pillow if that releases energy. You need to release energy somehow someway this week.

Scorpio Dates: October 23- November 21

Dear Scorpio, teamwork makes the dream work. You will have a social week. Plan a party, a gathering, whatever you want, you social butterfly.

Sagittarius Dates: November 22- December 21

Sag, your friends might be feeling neglected by you in recent times. Plan a get together with one or all of them. You need it more than you think.

Capricorn Dates: December 22- January 20

If it feels like you’ve been having a few rough weeks, you are not alone. Your hard work is coming to fruition, so stay on that trajectory. It’ll serve you well Capricorn.

Aquarius Dates: January 21- February 18

You need to let your hair down this week Aqua. Go have fun- whatever that means to you. Romance is in the air for you this week, so stay light and playful.

Pisces Dates: February 19- March 19

Dear Pisces, now is the time to get closer to the people you care about. You need to form bonds that will allow you to finally find peace—if you’re willing to change. Meditate on it. Either you change, or the people around you will.

The thing to remember about astrology in Big Sky Country is to have fun with it.

I don't live by what my horoscope says and I tend to read them at the end of the day. It's used as a tool to check in with yourself from time to time. Plus, learning about oneself is interesting. It's kind of like putting human condition under a microscope, or a telescope in this case.

Next week, I'm going to talk about your natal chart. Get your birth certificate out or ask your mama what time you were born, and it has to be the EXACT TIME you were born to get the accurate reading.

If you want to find your entire chart click here.

Until next week my starlings,

Nikki Vega