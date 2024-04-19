The Bearded Viking Mead Lands in Columbus, Montana

There's beer, there's craft beer...then there's mead.

When you're ready for a change of drink on the wilder side, then Bearded Viking Mead will be ready for you. This new brewery in Columbus will start taking preorders on April 24th with an official opening May 3rd.

And what a selection of meads: Apple Pie; Jalapeno Raspberry, Wildflower Honey, and the Butterfly Pea Blossom Extract & Pear.

Bearded Viking began as a joke with JT Robertson and his seven good Veteran friends, after his frustration with getting a beer in SLC during Covid restrictions. JT obtained 100 pounds of honey and learned brewing on YouTube. His very first batch was 21% alcohol, "brutal stuff." Over the next couple batches, his results improved.

JT rocks the Viking look, with a heart like Santa Claus. A 14-year Veteran, he served eight years in the Marines and six in the Army.

JT constructed the brewery building step by step with the guidance of contractors and inspectors along the way. Bearded Viking has lots of outside seating and a cozy tasting room inside, and behind that is the production space where the magic is made.

Bearded Viking is located at 4595 Highway 78 in Columbus. Look for the yellow and brown Viking longhouse / Quonset mix on the right side of the road just past the bridge on the road to Absarokee. When you see the outside tables and benches around a pair of fire pits, you've found it.

Vikings, Outlaws and Cowboys, the Podcast

On top of work and brewing, JT is also a podcaster going on two years. His show Vikings, Outlaws and Cowboys focuses on men and their mental health. Visiting with him, he expressed his concern that with the devices and social media, we are missing that human connection. So he recommends groups of people stop by for take out to enjoy at home or "mead up" on the patio.

JT visited with Aaron Flint on Montana Talks about the Bearded Viking. Check it out.

