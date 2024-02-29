Billings Early College School Registration Extended to March 11

Heads up, Parents.

High School students have a fantastic jump-start opportunity to get their diplomas and earn college credits towards Associate degrees.

The Billings Early College School (BECS) has extended the deadline to enroll to March 11th. This public charter school is available to any student entering 9th grade and already in high school.

Half of the students' new school day will be beneficially utilized at the early college housed in the Washington Innovation Center. The other half is gleefully filled at their regular high school with all their friends. Extra-curricular activities are still available to these students outside of classes.

Students and Parents must be fully aware of what each year looks like in BECS.

9th and 10th graders (aka Freshmen and Sophmores) will be on the focused fast-track towards high school graduation.

11th and 12th graders (Juniors and Seniors) will work on courses to optain college credits.

BECS has the commitment of Montana State University Billings, and the program is courting Rocky Mountain College for their specific education pathways.

Jeril Hehn, the Director of Advanced Academics, acknowledged hearing the call. “Our community stakeholder survey last spring identified a need for more college opportunities for students, and we listened. BECS will allow high school students the chance to earn college credits in a more targeted and supported pathway.”

moving up

Reminder: the new Deadline to Enroll in BECS is March 11th.

You can click on the link below to learn more about this academic accelerator. If your youngster has grown impatient to get on with living, here's the open door to their career goals.

Billings Early College School

