Montana Veterans Upward Bound Offers Classes

Our Dear Veterans,

We Thank You so much for the service you have provided to the nation, and wish for your every success here in the states. Want to transition into the college life for a bit while exploring your options?

Montana Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) has college introductory courses available soon at the MSU Billings and Missoula College facilities. The Spring session is from April 3rd to May 1st. Just a quick month. It's a good leg up towards a degree and a new career.

The classes offered are College Success Strategies, Intro to College Writing, Pathway to College Math, Intro to Science, and Basic Computers. You can attend in person or live online. The only exception is the Computers course, which is in person only.

Hope you're a morning person in Billings. The MSUB classes for Spring 2024 start at 8:30 and can go until 2:30 in the afternoon. It's not too early; you can sleep in some, right?

The Deadline to Sign up is March 20th.

That's only a few days away. There is a mandatory registration and orientation session to attend, either in person or online live, for a couple hours. And you have a couple dates to choose: Tuesday, March 26th, 10:00 a.m. to Noon; or Wednesday, March 27th, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. That deadline in bold print is to sign up for VUB Spring session and a registration date/time. During this R&O, you can enroll in classes, take pretests and sign up for online practice sessions.

Y'know, in all this info I got on these courses, the word "tuition" is nowhere. You mean...

This is Free?

Apparently. VUB is funded through the Department of Education via the TRIO program. Ask that question at the registration, just to make sure. Books and materials may need to be purchased, so please be prepared for that.

For further information and other services, go to www.vubmt.com.

And if you know a Veteran who could benefit from this program, clue them in. This web article only goes so far...

Thanks again. I'm rooting for ya.

Travis