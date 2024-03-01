Dear Department Store Grocery Division,

Recently picked up a nice-sized box of honey oat clusters cereal with an attractive price of only $2.67. Conscience of inflation and watching my personal spending, I had thought the purchase was reasonable and affordable.

To my surprise when opening the box, the cereal filled the inner plastic bag only just over halfway.

Now I get it, contents are sold by weight, not by volume, and contents will settle during shipping. But was there really so much air between the flakes and the granola clusters in the factory?

A long time ago, in the 1980s, Wendy's scored an advertising win with a little senior lady name Clara exclaiming "Where's the Beef?" I watched a couple of them just now and laughed again. She was delightful.

Well, I can ask the same question to you, food company: Where's the cereal?

Seems breakfast has become a victim of Shrinkflation. It's a little heartbreaking to try to stretch the dollar for more, just to feel shorted.

I have an idea that will save you money. Is it true that more is spent on the packaging than on the food itself? Seems that some cardboard and plastic is wasted on open space. I suggest reducing the size of the cereal box, to better reflect the actual amount of cereal inside. Not only will it save on the grey cardboard and plastic, more boxes of cereal will fit in a shipping box. More units on the shelf equals more sales and profit.

But since there is less actual food in the package, here's another idea: Reduce the Price!!

Thank You for your time with this letter. Now I gotta go recycle cardboard.

Sincerely, Travis

