Responses on the Montana Sales Tax

My thoughts on a Montana sales tax brought replies within hours. Thanks much for the interest.

Carol from Billings gave her insight on this in an email:

Hey Travis,

Please get together with Paul from the Flakes (on sister station Cat Country 102.9) and start a movement to REPLACE property taxes with a sales tax.

We tried your idea: added up our purchases (a lot) last year, and then calculated total at a 4% tax. Like yours, ours was half of our property tax.

Law makers and people who get their salaries from taxpayers must love the “we can’t have a sales tax in Montana!” crowd. They can take money from us just by saying our property values have gone up.

So what? That means we have to pay more in taxes even though we haven’t done any improvements or sold our house? Insanity that we let this continue.

The government will fight this because it might mean they would have to quit spending or economize like ordinary people.

Thank you for keeping this in the forefront of people’s minds!

Let’s get a petition going to send to the Governor’s commission.

Mrs. C in Billings gave her experience from other state in a quick app message:

Re: the sales tax vs property tax. I have lived out of state a couple times. In all the times I have encountered sales tax, there have been exclusions. For instance potato chips were taxed, potatoes were not. I would support it, but only if property tax was done away with at the time of implementation.

Unfortunately, Gentle Readers

the sales tax idea will likely go no further at the current time.

Fine, let's see if this bunch will actually lower our property tax bill.