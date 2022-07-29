Billings Public Schools Retract Mask Policy

On Monday, the Billings Public Schools trustees voted to retract the controversial policy on face masks in our schools.

About the Policy

The Policy, Policy 1905, required staff and students at Billings Public Schools to wear face masks, excluding some situations, since the passing of the policy in January 2021 (while COVID was much more widespread). Around a year ago, BPS Trustees voted to amend the policy to give Superintendent Greg Upham discretion on whether or not face masks would be required once again.

2021 - Masking Enforced

For the 2021-2022 school year in Billings, Superintendent Greg Upham decided to re-implement the face mask mandate for all Billings Public Schools after a COVID outbreak at Billings Skyview. Throughout the 21-22 school year, that rule seems to have been relaxed, however.

2022 - No Masks

Officially, for 2022-2023 School Year, Superintendent Greg Upham has chosen to not enforce a face mask mandate across Billings Public Schools.

Parents Thoughts

Parents in general, along with friends of mine who are parents, are all over the board on whether to wear or not to wear masks. Some are electing to send their children with masks anyhow, and some are overjoyed at the fact it is now gone. A handful of friends went as far to tell me they didn't care either way, as their kids simply didn't care if they wore them or not. Simply "It is what it is".

