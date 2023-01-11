REMEMBER WHEN? Diamond & Silk Rocked The House in Montana [AUDIO]

We were sad to hear Diamond from the conservative duo has passed. Today we're reminiscing on their visit to Montana.

Originally published Sept. 19, 2019 / Republished Jan. 11, 2023

Our friends in Kalispell, Bozeman, Missoula, and elsewhere in Montana are going to want to bring Diamond & Silk to town. They absolutely rocked the house in Billings, Montana last weekend during their "Chit Chat Tour."

They covered everything from Joe Biden to gun control. On Biden, Diamond & Silk said he's going so senile that if he were elected president, he would actually forget that he was the president. He needs to be the president of Poli Grip, they concluded, after re-capping the awkard moment during the last debate where his teeth "appeared to be falling out of his head."

They also slammed the Democrat party as the party of slavery, the KKK, and segregation. They added that Democrats are turning their backs on African Americans, and that's why the Democrats support illegal immigration- so they can bring in more voters.

If you want a taste of what the event was like in Billings, Montana check out the below interview clip as we interviewed Diamond & Silk LIVE on Montana Talks. They were great, but even better in person.