Hotel Finlen in Butte, Montana Celebrates 100 Years

Sure, sing along. "Now if you're blue and you don't know where to go to / Why don't you go where fashion sits? / Puttin' on the Ritz."

And if you are in Butte, Montana then the place for that ritz is the Hotel Finlen in the historic uphill, uptown area. Originally constructed in 1889 as the McDermott Hotel, the building received a major upgrading in 1924, 100 years ago, inspired by the Hotel Astor in New York.

Walk through these doors and enjoy the historical feel.

The posh room is worth the little extra.

I called to book a room at the Finlen for a night. For one occupant at the adjacent motor inn of the complex, a room in 1960-70s style is $129. For one occupant in the high-rise hotel, the rate is $140.

For an additional eleven dollars, I could stay in a fancy hotel, rich in history.

I said "Sold!"

The vaulted lobby and chandeliers propels the guests into 1930s glitz. Suddenly you may wish to wear a tux or cocktail dress (trust me, you don't want to see me in a cocktail dress).

Here is the ballroom for really special occasions.

The hallways are decorated with marble-top furnishings and period lights, lending to an Agatha Christie atmosphere.

The quaint rooms themselves are a right mix of past and present. While the lights and ceiling fans reflect 1930s, there are TVs, microwaves, coffee makers and minifridges for your modern comfort. Yes, wi-fi is available. The Finlen wouldn't completely sever you from electricity and electronics.

The Hotel Finlen is located at 100 E Broadway Street in Butte. Just look for the Hollywood-style name atop the building. You can call in a reservation at 406-723-5461 or 800-729-5461, or go online at www.finlen.com.

Earlier I wrote about the historical buildings in Butte. The Hotel Finlen is a wonderful base to start your explorations. It's the great opportunity to live a little of Downton Abbey.

