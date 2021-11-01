Montana Restaurant Serves One Of America’s Best Burgers

Montanans love their beef, and if you're looking for a quality burger, you don't have to look far.

Beef and Montana go together like peas and carrots, and at most restaurants in the state, you can find a good quality burger on the menu. It's hard to pick favorites with so many great options, but one burger joint in Montana has been highlighted in a recent publication for having one of the best burgers in America.

The Daily Meal put together a list of the best burgers in every state. Picking the best burger in Montana isn't an easy task. Personally, my favorite burger is the In-N-Out style burger at the Hideaway Grill in Bozeman.

According to thedailymeal.com, you can get the best burger in Montana at The Burger Dive in Billings. The Burger Dive has been featured on Man V. Food in the Travel Channel.

Brad Halston, owner and head chef of The Burger Dive, was recently crowned "Burger Champion" at the World Food Championships. If you visit The Burger Dive website, you can tell that they are serious about their burgers.

The Burger Dive team won a three-round competition featuring three awesome new burgers that are available at the restaurant now!

One of the most popular burgers on the menu is the "I'm Your Huckleberry" burger which features huckleberry hatch chili barbecue sauce, bacon, goat cheese, roasted red pepper mayo, and arugula and is served on a Grains of Montana bun. It sounds absolutely incredible. Sounds like I need to take a trip to Billings.

