Motorcyclist in Billings Hits Train Near Daniel Street
According to the Billings Police Department, last night a motorcyclist 1 block East of Daniel St collided with a train at low speed, while two traffic flaggers were on the roadway.
Get our free mobile app
BPD Said the motorcyclist was likely traveling at roadway speeds at the time when it struck the rear corner of a train car in the roadway.
This article will be updated as more information is received.
LOOK: Historic 2022 Flooding in Southern Montana Not Soon to Be Forgotten
Widespread flooding wiped out roads, bridges, buildings, and powerlines throughout riverside communities from Yellowstone National Park and Paradise Valley to Red Lodge. The Yellowstone River winding through Billings crested Tuesday, June 14, 2022. At 11:30 a.m. the National Weather Service in Billings reported the river rose above flood stage and was forecasted to hit 14.7 feet, nearly hitting the 15-foot record set in 1997.