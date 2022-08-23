What Counties in Montana Offer a 4 Day School Week?

4 Day School Weeks have become a big topic this year, as they offer up more time for kids to "be kids". However, that being great and all, it may actually be worse for your children to be a part of this 4 day-week program.

What Counties participate in the 4-day-a-week schedule?

In the 2021 to 2022 school year, 175 Montana Schools participated in the 4-day-a-week program. Here's a complete list of counties across Montana participating in this schooling program:

Big Horn

Blaine

Carbon

Carter

Cascade

Chouteau

Custer

Dawson

Fergus

Flathead

Gallatin

Garfield

Granite

Hill

Jefferson

Judith Basin

Lake

Lewis & Clark

Lincoln

Madison

McCone

Mineral

Missoula

Musselshell

Park

Phillips

Powder River

Powell

Ravalli

Richland

Roosevelt

Rosebud

Sanders

Sheridan

Silver Bow

Sweet Grass

Teton

Treasure

Valley

Wibaux

Yellowstone

Wow, it really hits home when you realize how many Montana counties are participating in this. However, there have been studies to suggest that shortening the actual school week may be causing your children harm. Let's dive into that...

What's better? 4 or 5 days?

When it comes down to cost savings or attendance, there isn't much of a difference. Certain educators swear by the fact a 4 day week has improved their personal class attendance, however, in the big picture, the difference has been minimal. As for academic success, Oklahoma and Oregon both had studies performed on the 4 day school weeks. In these studies, they found a primarily negative impact on academic success at schools with a 4-day week. If you'd like to learn more about those impacts or read the story on it, check out the button below to an article from Brookings.

What other concerns are there?

Things many may not think about, such as free school meal programs, access to gym equipment, social in-person interaction with friends, and even conversations with adults to help build their future social structure are being limited to 4 days a week. It may not seem like 1 day is a big deal, but that 1 day will add up in time.

In Colorado, a study from the Journal of School Health found the 4 day week came with positive outcomes:

Improved Student Engagement

Decreased Substance Use Behaviors

Decreased Non-School Screen Time

Increased Physical Activity

... and came with negative outcomes:

Increased Bullying

Increased Sexual Activity

Decreased Sleep

Limited Breakfast Consumption

Overall, we need more research into this schooling setup. I remember when schools decided to begin releasing kids on Wednesday at 2 PM, and we LOVED it. Parents were not the happiest, as it was causing issues in their schedules, but as a kid, I always looked forward to an early release Wednesday. Did we get less done in class? Oh yeah. A lot less. But it gave us that extra joy for the rest of the week.

What are your thoughts on this 4-day school week? Does your school participate? How does it affect your kids? Let us know in the App!