5 Best Soup Spots in Billings for Cold, Cozy Days

It’s getting colder in Montana, so that means it’s soup season.

I can eat soup all year round, but most people go for the hot deliciousness in the colder temperatures. I could consider myself a soup connoisseur. I’ve tried many soups in Billings, so here’s my list of restaurants that offer the best soups in town!

1. Soup and Such!

The list of delicious soups is SO large, it’s hard to choose just one. The pumpkin bisque has been calling my name so I will be ordering that tomorrow as the temperature drops. Each day their list changes. However, each day they offer chicken noodle or Chili.

2. Hog Wild Café on 22nd St.

A hidden gem! They have some delicious chicken noodle soup and they serve it with bread and crackers. You gotta have the crackers with chicken noodle. That’s some of the best comfort food. Plus, chicken noodle soup is actually very healthy for you! It's the combination of carrots, celery, onion, and herbs that boost immunity. So eat up, or should I slurp it up?

3. Great Harvest Bread Co. 2 Different Locations.

Not only the best bread to choose from but wow, the soups are delectable! The soup menu changes daily, so if you’re trying to get some hot soup on Thursday when the cold weather arrives in Billings here are your options- Thursday: Potato Chowder with Bacon, Creamy Tomato Basil, and Beef, Vegetable & Barley.

4. Lemon Grass Thai Restaurant on King Ave.

The coconut curry has been my go-to soup for weeks now if I’m wanting some comfort. It’s also quite spicy, so ask for mild spice if you can’t handle the heat. The best part about this place is they only take reservations or take-out because they have limited ingredients they get delivered from Thailand.

5. Lisa’s Sandwich Den in downtown Billings

Loaded Baked potato soup- need I say more? I did see one person put what looks like lettuce in the soup...! What??? I won’t knock it until I try it, but that’s strange. Good thing I like strange!

Happy soup season, and happy eating!