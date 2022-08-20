LOOK: Montana Fair under the Lights on Saturday Night!
Montana Fair is wrapping up today at MetraPark, but you still have time to go and ride the rides, try the munchies, and even swing by the PRCA Rodeo at the First Interstate Arena.
Here's what's happening today at Montana Fair!
- Gate Admission is $12, and kids 5 and under get in free!
- The Mighty Thomas Carnival offers seven rides for $10, now through 5 PM! (Tickets honored past 5 PM)
- Strolling Entertainment includes:
- Jeff Martin, Magician
- Roberto the Magnificent, juggling and unicycle
- On the 4th Avenue Stage:
- Leapin' Louie, 4 PM, 5:30 PM, 7:15 PM
- Trevor & Lorena, 4:45PM, 6:15PM, 8:30PM
- Dig it Days at the Infield (former grandstands location) until 6 PM
- Big Sky Cornhole Doubles at 6 PM
- All-Star Stunt Dogs, 4:30 PM, 6 PM, 7:30PM at Montana Park
- At Chiesa Plaza
- Kelly McDonald Band, 4:30 PM, 6:45 PM, 9:30 PM
- Huckleberry Road, 5:45 PM, 7:45 PM, 10:15 PM
- The Bad Larrys 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM at the Montana Lottery Patio
- Yellowstone River Roundup PRCA Rodeo 7 PM in the First Interstate Arena
Enjoy the last day of the Montana Fair! Maybe I'll see you there today. I leave you with some fantastic images of the rides, and one brilliant fellow, that we wanted to share with you from last night (Saturday) at the Fair!
LOOK: Montana Fair At Night Under The Lights
