THREE DEAD AFTER SHOOTING ON MURPHY AVENUE IN BILLINGS

Breaking from the Billings Police Department, officers responded to report of gunshots at the 4600 Block of Murphy Ave.

3 subjects were located deceased upon arrival. Billings PD Detectives are

on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Billings PD, there is no threat to the public.

This article will be updated as more details are released.

