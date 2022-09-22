A Spaniel Mix? Ari Is Ready For You to Adopt In Billings!

Another week, another Wet Nose ready for you to adopt! This time around, we welcomed in Ari. A spaniel mix, at 8 years old.

About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been around the Billings Community since 2007, and became the official city companion for sheltering animals in 2009. Since the creation of YVAS, they have become the largest animal shelter in Montana, with over 5,000 animals coming through their doors each year.

Right now, YVAS is more than just a shelter. They work toward reuniting lost pets with their owners, provide adoption services, offer foster care for pets, and go out of their way to volunteer in the community.

Remember Foxy? You can still adopt her!

Foxy visited the Townsquare Tower last week, and is still available to adopt.

