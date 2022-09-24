Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings

Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice.

One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim.

At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby a stolen pickup, and the suspect (presumed to be the one pointing the gun) was remanded to youth services.

This article will update as more information is released.

