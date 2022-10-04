Just in from the Billings Police Department, a 3 vehicle accident has occurred off of Laurel Road and Parkway. One vehicle is on fire, and the Billings Fire Department is on the scene.

Westbound on Laurel Road at Moore Lane is closed right now, please find an alternative route.

This article will be updated as soon as more information is available.

