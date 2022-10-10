Wide Open Stations? Billings Fire Puts on Open Houses In Person

This week, the Billings Fire Department is welcoming one and all back to the Fire Stations across Billings for Fire Prevention Week!

Grab the family, and visit your local fire station. These open houses have been virtual for the last few years, and now with COVID subsided, they are finally able to return to in-person events.

Every open house is available from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Here are the dates and fire station locations:

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Station 5 – 605 S. 24 th St.

St. Thursday, Oct. 13 – Station 6 – 1601 St. Andrews Dr.

Friday, Oct. 14 – Station 7 – 1501 54 th St. W.

St. W. Monday, Oct. 17 – Station 4 – 475 6 th St. W.

St. W. Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Station 1 – 2305 8 th Ave. N.

Ave. N. Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Station 2 – 501 S. 28th St.

For groups, tours are available just for you. Simply call (406) 657-8429.

Fire Prevention Week is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year! They are now the nation's longest-running public health observance on record. Held every October, commemorating the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

The theme this year is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape," encouraging everyone to create a home escape plan, along with a meeting place.

Here's some important information about fire prevention:

Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

You can find Fire Prevention Week lesson plans, games, activities, videos, and safety tips on the Billings Fire Department website at https://www.billingsmt.gov/2456/Fire-Prevention-Week

