BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out South of 1st Ave North By MetraPark

According to on-the-ground reports, photos, video, and the Billings Fire Department, a fire has broken out near Dick Johnson Bridge between Billings and Lockwood, just south of 1st Ave North.

This post will be updated as more information comes in.

