Cellular Plus Offering FREE Back To School Backpacks

Cellular Plus, the authorized Verizon Wireless retailer in Montana and the surrounding states with their 63 stores, has a wonderful program happening this weekend!

Grab a pack

This Saturday, July 30th, from 10 am to noon, ALL Cellular Plus locations are giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies for local children. According to Cellular Plus, the backpacks work for anyone from preschool through 12th grade and are on a first come first serve basis.

Where can I find a nearby Cellular Plus?

It's easy. In Billings, there are 6 locations. Heights, Grand, 24th, Shiloh, Lockwood, and Laurel. To find the exact address, or find one in your area outside of Billings, click the button below.

Why is Cellular Plus doing this?

Cellular Plus President Adam Kimmet had this to say:

We are honored to give back to our local community by helping students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack. We want to ease some of the stress that can be placed on families while trying to get the school supplies they need. It’s really rewarding to see the kids parade out of the store, excited to show off their new backpack and ready to start the school year prepared and confident.

Also, from Cellular Plus:

The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers, and vendor partners. An internal employee donation program was organized while stores are also accepting donations from their guests in order to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.

Are there any rules?

"No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last"

Enjoy your weekend, and grab a pack for back to school at Cellular Plus!