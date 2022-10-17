How well do you know Shakespeare? Back in high school, I was never a fan of reading books... and if you asked me today if I remember any of it... I'd confidently tell you "not a sliver". However, if you want to see the production in person, it will stop in Billings soon!

What is Shakespeare in the Parks?

It's a free show, supported by a handful of great sponsors, to bring Shakespeare to the masses. Consider it an artistic vehicle, shuttling the cultural arts to communities across our great state.

What will they be performing this year?

For 2022, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is bringing "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised].

Here's the description from Montana Shakespeare in the Parks:

From plays to sonnets, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised) is a high-octane performance that shares Shakespeare’s best. Audiences will delight in this fast-firing comedy that attempts to prove that three actors can do the impossible: act through Shakespeare’s entire canon – 37 plays – in 90 minutes!?

Where/when can I see it?

The first Shakespeare in the Parks happens tomorrow, October 18th, in Hobson Montana at the Oxen Yoke Inn. The complete schedule, going for well past a month with near-daily shows, is below.

The tour will conclude in Bozeman with two weekends of local performances at the Black Box Theater on Montana State University's Campus.

Meet The Actors

