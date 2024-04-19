Foodie Friday: Pressure Cooker Chicken Taco Meat

It's Friday, which means I'm thinking about all the things I'm going to eat this weekend. Tonight, we are trying the new salad place in Billings, Crisp & Green. I have high hopes.

One of my favorite things to eat is Mexican food...or...my take on Mexican food. I am zero percent authentic. Whether I'm doing tacos or nachos, my favorite meat is this pressure cooker chicken taco meat. It's easy and delicious.

I use a Ninja Foodie, but you can do this in an Instant Pot, as well. I've included a printable pdf at the bottom of the article.

Pressure Cooker Chicken Taco Meat

Ingredients

2 frozen chicken breasts

1 pkg taco seasoning

2 c. jarred salsa

Directions

Place chicken breasts, still frozen, in the pressure cooker. Sprinkle the entire packet of taco seasoning on the chicken. Add 2 cups of salsa on top of the chicken. Close the lid and pressure cook on high for 25 minutes. Allow the steam to release from the cooker, then shred the chicken. The end!

Tips & Tricks

I like to use Old El Paso Hot & Spicy taco seasoning mix. I like to use these "bear claw" things to shred my chicken.

On The Docket

Next up, I'll give you all a recipe for my favorite nachos using this meat. Last week, I shared a super easy, healthy, and delicious sheet pan bake. Check that out below.

I hope you enjoy this chicken, click below for the printable recipe in pdf form.