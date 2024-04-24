Foodie Road Trip: Did Your Fave MT Dish Make the Cut?

Good Food Everywhere

Though I've spent most of my life in Montana, I have lived in a number of regions in the U.S. A number of states have what they consider a "signature" dish. Anywhere you go, people brag about their favorite things to eat locally.

Food Network compiled each state's most iconic dish. A lot of times, I scoff at these lists, like the brunch one.

That one threw me for a loop. I've been to brunch once or twice in my life, and never have I ever consumed that beverage.

The Best Of The Best

Anyway, the list of iconic dishes was spot on, in my opinion. I looked at several states I've spent time in, and Food Network nailed it.

Hawaii's favorite dish is spam musubi, from my recollection, the dish is everywhere in Hawaii. It's surprisingly good, even if you don't like spam.

Michigan's favorite is cudighi. No lie, I have several pounds of cudighi in my freezer.

Delaware's favorite is scrapple. Don't ask, it's weird.

Drumroll, Please

Most importantly, let's get to Montana's most iconic regional dish. It's not so much a "dish" in my opinion, but it's spot on. It is huckleberry sauce.

I'm not sure if anything could be more Montana.

What Do You Think?

What are some dishes that scream "Montana" to you? I think that anything made with bison is very fitting in our beautiful state. Love a good bison burger.