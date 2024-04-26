Foodie Friday: Oven-Baked Nachos
If it were even remotely reasonable, I would eat Mexican food every day. Any variation of Mexican food, authentic, TexMex, American Mexican. I'll take it all. Unfortunately, I don't think my body would agree with this lifestyle choice.
Last weekend, we made some oven-baked chicken nachos that made my dreams come true. I don't know if I have ever been as full as I was that day. It was highly uncomfortable, but the nachos were worth it.
Oven-Baked Nachos
Ingredients
- 1 bag tortilla chips
- taco meat
- chopped onions
- chopped bell peppers
- sliced jalapenos
- pickled jalapenos
- chopped cilantro
- refried beans
- black beans
- shredded Mexican cheese
- frozen corn
- guacamole
- sour cream
- salsa
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350º
- Line a sheet pan with tin foil for easy cleanup.
- Layer the entire bag of chips on the bottom of the pan.
- Indiscriminately start piling on the taco meat (I used chicken taco meat), onions, peppers, cilantro, beans, and corn with a layer of cheese in the middle and on the top.
- Bake for 15 minutes.
- Top with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.
- Drool for a bit, then eat!
Tips & Tricks
I have added a downloadable pdf of this recipe at the bottom of my article. I used my super quick and easy pressure cooker chicken taco meat to make these nachos, but you can use whatever meat you'd like...or no meat, if you prefer.
I hope that if you're like me (the kind of person who dreams of food), these nachos will be a dream come true.
