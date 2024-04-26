Foodie Friday: Oven-Baked Nachos

If it were even remotely reasonable, I would eat Mexican food every day. Any variation of Mexican food, authentic, TexMex, American Mexican. I'll take it all. Unfortunately, I don't think my body would agree with this lifestyle choice.

Last weekend, we made some oven-baked chicken nachos that made my dreams come true. I don't know if I have ever been as full as I was that day. It was highly uncomfortable, but the nachos were worth it.

Oven-Baked Nachos

Ingredients

1 bag tortilla chips

taco meat

chopped onions

chopped bell peppers

sliced jalapenos

pickled jalapenos

chopped cilantro

refried beans

black beans

shredded Mexican cheese

frozen corn

guacamole

sour cream

salsa

Directions

Preheat oven to 350º Line a sheet pan with tin foil for easy cleanup. Layer the entire bag of chips on the bottom of the pan. Indiscriminately start piling on the taco meat (I used chicken taco meat), onions, peppers, cilantro, beans, and corn with a layer of cheese in the middle and on the top. Bake for 15 minutes. Top with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa. Drool for a bit, then eat!

Tips & Tricks

I have added a downloadable pdf of this recipe at the bottom of my article. I used my super quick and easy pressure cooker chicken taco meat to make these nachos, but you can use whatever meat you'd like...or no meat, if you prefer.

I hope that if you're like me (the kind of person who dreams of food), these nachos will be a dream come true.