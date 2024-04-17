Montana’s Best Warm-Weather Dish: No Huckleberries?

You're Hot, Then You're Cold

I don't know about you, but I am so tired of this indecisive weather. One day, you're sunbathing in 80º and the next it's snowing. Pick a season, Montana!

I have decided to try manifesting warm weather by thinking about it and planning for it, that'll work, right? I am ready for cookouts with friends and summer parties. It's not just the warm weather I am looking forward to, but also the food. Smoked meats, burgers, salads, desserts...now I'm drooling.

Excuse me while I order a burger for delivery.

The Most Popular Dish

Now that that's done, let's talk about the most popular warm-weather dish in Montana. Food Network made a list of all the regional favorites in each state. They looked up the most-searched-for dishes in each state and found the ones uniquely popular in the area.

I read a lot of these "best of" lists every day, and I'm usually pretty skeptical of the results...but I have to say...this one was spot on! Montana's top pick is:

Broccoli Salad

They nailed it. I don't think I can remember a single cookout or potluck that I've been to in the last 20 years that has not included a broccoli salad.

It's such a delicious dish, too. Solid choice, Montana! I remember, as a kid, I was leery of the salad. Broccoli, dried fruit, and mayo? It just sounded too weird. Little did I know how well those items paired together. My favorite broccoli salad includes little blocks of cheddar cheese. Perfection.

Now, if you'll excuse me, my burger just arrived.