Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park

Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year.

According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.

On that Sunday in January, Billings Police were dispatched to the Castle Rock Park area where there was a report of a shooting, and upon arrival didn't find anyone but did discover empty shell casings in the area.

Shortly after the shooting report, a Billings hospital notified police that a 15-year-old male had been dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound, and later died from the injuries.

Billings Police say they have arrested four individuals including in connection with the death including two 16-year-olds, an 18-year-old, and a 36-year-old woman.

Here are the details provided by the Billings Police Department regarding those arrested and charged today (Wednesday 9/14) in the January 2023 shooting:

A 16-Year-Old Male has been charged with one count of Negligent Homicide (felony), one count of Tampering with or Fabricating evidence (felony), one count of theft (misdemeanor), one count of riot (misdemeanor), and one count of obstructing a peace Officer (misdemeanor).

A 16-Year-Old Female has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice (felony), one count of solicitation for tampering with evidence (felony), one count of tampering with physical evidence (felony), two counts of tampering with a witness (felony), one count of theft (misdemeanor), one count of riot (misdemeanor), and one count of obstructing a peace Officer (misdemeanor).

18-Year-Old Jesse Myers has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice (felony), one count of riot (misdemeanor), and one count of obstructing a peace Officer (misdemeanor).

36-Year-Old Juel Graham was charged with one count of accountability for obstruction of justice.

This story will be updated as more information is released from the Billings Police Department.

