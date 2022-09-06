Stabbing Near North Park in Billings. Man in Critical Condition.
An investigation is underway following a stabbing early this morning (Tuesday) on the north side of Billings.
According to a social media post from the Billings Police Department, officers responded at 1:39 am Tuesday (9/6) to the 2000 block of 6th Avenue North for a reported stabbing.
BPD reported one male victim was taken to a Billings hospital and is in critical condition.
Two suspects in the stabbing were detained, but no further details about the incident were available at the time this article was published.
The Billings PD Investigations Division was on the scene early Tuesday morning as the investigation is ongoing.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
