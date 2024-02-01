Tech Neanderthal Downloads Billings Radio App

First, an admittance: I am a technology Neanderthal (Hi Travis!!). I’m still working on this fire thing. The first computer I used was an Apple IIe (a what??). For years, I have used computers mostly for word processing; I learned other functions on the jobs. I can explore the Internet and send emails. My experience with mobile phones started 15 years ago with a flip phone, then a blackberry-style device, and now a smartphone.

There are numerous features on my phone I have no knowledge of their existing. In truth, smart phone with dumb user.

I did learn how to download apps... I thought “app” was short for apple the fruit, so I was confused. Anyway, I have downloaded free games, then watched my bill for added charges.

So with my new writing duties, I thought I should download the Mix 97.1 app onto my phone.

Let’s see how I did...

In a search browser, just type in Mix 97.1 Billings and this appeared. Couple links down is Mobile App. Tap on that.

Notice the two pink rectangles with “Download IOS App” and “Download Android App”?

Those are the buttons for downloading the app. Here you need to know what operating system is on your device. A former Star Wars fan, I use Android and I like the little green robot mascot. I push the Download Android App button and...

I got a screen from Google play with a friendly blue button to “Install”. Tap the blue button and...

Takes less than a minute and...

The Open button will turn a friendly blue. Tap on Open.

Yay, I’m on!

From here I can listen to the Mix 97.1 live and read all the great articles. This works for all the Townsquare Media stations here in Billings: Cat Country 102.7, Newstalk 103.3, Montana Talks, 103.7 the Hawk and 95.5 Lite FM.

The little Mix icon appears in your smartphone button screens so you can open the app anytime.

Like the insurance commercials said, “So easy even a Caveman can do it.”

So here’s a question for you on all the stations' social media: how old is Travis? I look forward to your guesses. (102?)